15 49.0138 8.38624 both 0 bullet 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.messynessychic.com 300 4000
Cabinet of Chic Curiosities

The Keys to Amsterdam’s Secret Chapel B&B

By Francky Knapp
January 16, 2020
The Vault
© Choosy Traveler

What’s gold, pink, and Amsterdam’s best kept secret? The 18th century chapel-turned-AirBnB that landed in our inbox this morning, courtesy of a hot tip from our pal Holly Beach of the Choosy Traveller, who recently discovered the hidden gem and found it to be of the most unique places she’s ever seen “in Amsterdam, or really anywhere.” Once a clandestine church, this bite sized Baroque beauty unfolds itself to you like a treasure map. First, you have to find it down a little alley by the Opera House…

Pssst! You've stumbled across content that is exclusive to Nessy's Keyholders.

There’s a new way to access the really special stuff from Messy Nessy Chic …

Hidden beneath the surface layers of the internet, there’s a place where we keep our most secret addresses, untapped archives, creator’s inspiration,  collector’s guides, explorer’s manuals, obscure research and much more… And it’s made for our keyholders only!    

Apply now to unlock the Vault

If you're already a Keyholder, login here to continue reading:


FROM THE ARCHIVES

Vacation Inside the Belly of California's Whale House
A Shortlist of the Most Obscure Design Oddities
Vacationing with Wes Anderson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

So Cheese Rolling is an actual Sport and Everything is Wonderful

COMMENTS

ABOUT NESSY
Mum & Dad named me Vanessa, but you can call me Nessy.

INSTAGRAM

messynessychic