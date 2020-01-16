What’s gold, pink, and Amsterdam’s best kept secret? The 18th century chapel-turned-AirBnB that landed in our inbox this morning, courtesy of a hot tip from our pal Holly Beach of the Choosy Traveller, who recently discovered the hidden gem and found it to be of the most unique places she’s ever seen “in Amsterdam, or really anywhere.” Once a clandestine church, this bite sized Baroque beauty unfolds itself to you like a treasure map. First, you have to find it down a little alley by the Opera House…
The Keys to Amsterdam’s Secret Chapel B&B
January 16, 2020
The Vault
