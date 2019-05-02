Where has the Japanese Art of Synchronised Walking been all our Lives?

The sport’s been going strong since the 1960s in Japan, and notably at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo (affectionately known as “Nittaidai”). Based on their class photos, it looks like a pretty fun place to matriculate:

University students from 1986. paint1000words.

Founded over a century ago, Nittaidai is renowned for churning out olympic athletes, so their end of the year assembly offers a dazzling showcase of not only walking, but gymnastics, judo, and other sports, and all of them are executed in the same kaleidoscopic unison…

A gymnastics demonstration at the University in 2013. Takahiro Hayashi.



The 2016 competition.

fundsachen





Japan’s love for uniformity is fascinating, and according to Yoshihiko Ikegami, author of The Empire of Signs: Semiotic Essays on Japanese Culture, interwoven into other cultural norms, like “teamwork, simplicity, and strong context-dependency.” When you watch that sea of feet shuffle across the stadium floor, you’re not just watching a novelty; these men and women (the latter of which have been active in the sport since 2011) have practised three days a week, for months on end, in preparation for the assembly. Which leaves us with one final thought: why isn’t this an olympic sport already?